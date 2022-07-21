Oct. 14, 1975—July 17, 2022

Tiffany Lynn (Knutter) Klemp, 46, passed away on July 17, 2022 at her place of residence. She was born on Oct. 14, 1975 in Kenosha to parents Kathleen A. Pfeiffer and Robert W. Knutter.

Growing up, Tiffany attended local Kenosha schools for her education. For work, Tiffany worked in the hospitality industries over the years with various of establishments.

In July of 1995, Tiffany married James Brandt where within that union of marriage, they were blessed with a son, Tylor James Brandt in November of 1995.

Tiffany was one who always lit up the room with her laughter and made friends anywhere she would go.

Tiffany loved to spend time with her father by going to the gun range when he was in town. She also loved to play pranks on her mother by hiding little knickknack around her home when she wasn’t looking. Tiffany was notorious for buying Dollar Tree items at Christmas time for the family to swap and steal when playing a wide variety of games.

Tiffany is survived by her son Tylor of MN; former husband Joshua of Racine; mother Kathleen (Bruce Hansen) of Kenosha; father Robert (Cheryl) of Las Vegas; sisters: Dana of Kenosha and Jaime of Las Vegas; nieces: Shelbi and Sydney of Kenosha, and Hailey of Las Vegas; and great-nephews: Tj and Kash; and her dog, Stella. Tiffany is preceded in death by maternal and parental grandparents, uncle Larry Pfeiffer, and cousin Alex Knutter.

The family is holding a memorial service at Fireside Restaurant located at 2801 30th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144 on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The family is also asking in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.

