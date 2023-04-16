Tiffeny Marie Strehlow

1982-2023

KENOSHA - Tiffeny Marie Strehlow, 40, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at her home.

Born in Milwaukee, on August 10, 1982, she was the daughter of Carolyn (Curnes) and the late William Allen Strehlow, Sr.

She attended local schools and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and dog, Loki. Anyone who met her knew how big of a heart she had.

She will be fiercely missed by those who survive her including her son, William Aaron Strehlow; her parents, Carolyn and Lynn Vander Velde; grandmother, Donna Vander Velde; three siblings: William A. (Nicole) Strehlow, Jr., Cory (Steph) Strehlow, and Samantha (Jake) Pullen; and four nieces and two nephews: Beatrice, Lincoln, Harrison, Millie, Coralie, and Brooke. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Allen Strehlow, Sr.; paternal and maternal grandparents; and an aunt, Candy Curnes.

Visitation will take place on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family would be appreciated to help assist with the cost of this unexpected tragedy.

