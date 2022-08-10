Nov. 3, 1938—July 31, 2022

KENOSHA—Tim Brennan, 83, formerly of Kenosha, died on July 31, 2022, in Milwaukee. He was born on November 3, 1938, to Eugene and Victoria (Priem) Brennan, of Lily, WI. He moved with his parents to Racine and later Kenosha. He graduated from St Mary’s High School in 1957.

He served in the Marine Corps Reserves and was a member of the Civil Air Patrol for many decades. He worked as a salesman and a school bus driver before retiring.

Tim married Annetta (Dolly) Brennan on Sept. 14, 1974. She survives him. He is also survived by three daughters: Ann (Tim) Wachter, Lisa Brennan, and Nancy (Jeffrey Kacmarcik) Brennan; a son, Michael (Mary Beth Eldredge) Brennan; and two granddaughters: Jill and Sandra Wachter.