Timoth D. Stein

Feb. 1, 1954—Dec. 16, 2022

CAPE NEDDICK, ME—Timothy D. Stein, 68, passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2022, at his home in Cape Neddick, ME. He was born in Kenosha, WI, on February 1, 1954, the son of the late Rosemary (Becky) and Paul Stein.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his partner of 35 years, Wayne Fette.

Tim attended local Kenosha schools and graduated from Bradford High School in 1972. He later attended the University of California at Berkeley, where he received a BS in Economics with Honors. Thereafter, he was accepted to Harvard Law School where he received his JD.

Tim was a Principal of Lourie & Cutler in Boston, MA until his death. His practice focused on estate, tax and business planning. Tim also had significant experience in international income tax and estate tax planning. He served as Chief Tax Counsel to multiple private foundations and was responsible for their tax compliance, structuring and planning. In addition to being a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association and American Bar Association, he was admitted to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, United States Tax Court, USDC of Massachusetts and the US Court of Federal Claims.

Tim cared deeply about his friends and community. He was one of the earliest board members of GLAD (Boston). He was a tremendous supporter of the New England LGBTQ community. And, since 2017, Tim served on the Frannie Peabody Center Board of Directors and was instrumental in naming the “The Wayne Fette HIV Testing and Prevention Program”, following the legacy gift he made in Wayne’s memory.

Tim relished life and coveted his time away from work. He was a fan of the Red Sox and had season tickets to prime seats at Fenway Park. He often treated friends to opening day and other games throughout the season. Tim loved his garden and it was his custom to walk around his property as the sun went down to admire all his beautiful garden beds. He loved to travel and enjoyed fine dining. He was very particular as to which table he sat in at a restaurant and preferred to choose his own table or else . . .!

Tim was comfortable in any social setting and could start up a conversation with anyone anywhere. Be it stranger or friend, he was interested in you and what you had to say. His sense of humor was contagious and there was no way that you could be in his company without enjoying a good laugh, he was a “hoot” as they say in the Midwest. Tim had a spark for debate, loved to read, and had incredible recall for facts and figures. He possessed a boundless curiosity. Ever go to a nursery with Tim to buy plants? Better make sure you know your Latin! Tim’s heart was huge, he cared about his friends and family deeply, he was a good person, a good soul and will be missed by many. Tim touched many lives and will continue to do so.

Tim is survived by his brother, Kevin Stein; his nephews: Danny Stein and Derek Hayes; and Joseph Canisius, his current partner.

Those who wish to support the Frannie Peabody Center’s Southern Maine Aids Walk in Ogunquit, ME, on May 13, 2023 in Tim’s Honor, can do so by joining the “Wayne’s World” Team. Frannie Peabody Center will be launching the website for this year’s Aids Walk on February 1, 2023 . For more information regarding the Aids Walk, please check the following website, https://www.peabodycenter.org/, on or after February 1, 2023 . Following the walk, close friends and family will gather for a Celebration of Life in Tim’s garden in Cape Neddick, ME.

Tim loved Monhegan Island and visited the Island several times a year. Contributions may be made in Tim’s memory to the Monhegan Associates at https://monheganassociates.org/.

