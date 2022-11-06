Timothy David Evans

1996-2022

RACINE—Timothy Evans, 26, of Racine passed away on November 1, 2022.

Timothy was born on September 11, 1996, in Landstuhl, Germany, the son of Terry and Anna (Watanachaiwon) Evans. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha graduating from Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Timothy was employed at CarMax working in automotive operations for many years. His hobbies included cars, music, and spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include his parents, Terry and Anna Evans of Pleasant Prairie; sister, Heather (Phil Corser) Evans of West Allis; grandparents, Carol Evans of Sussex, Sununt Dearth of NE; also included is his long time girlfriend, Hannah Crites of Racine; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation will be held at New Life-South Lutheran Church, 2100-75th St., Kenosha, WI 53143 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with funeral services to follow immediately at 12:00 PM. Burial at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated.

