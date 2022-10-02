Timothy J. Krueger

July 14, 1958 - July 20, 2022

COLUMBIA, TN - Timothy J. Krueger, 64, passed away July 20, 2022 in Columbia, TN. Tim was born July 14, 1958 in Kenosha, WI to the late Jack Krueger, Sr. and Jeanette (Mielke) Krueger.

He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, was most recently employed by Estes Express Lines, and loved riding his Harley.

He is survived by his children: Katie (Nick Bradley) Krueger, Tim (Katie) Krueger, Tom Krueger and Cody Sheman; grandchildren: Fiona, Talulla, and Finnegan Bradley; siblings: Jean (Greg) Haag and Jack Krueger, Jr.; nephews: Gregory and Brian Haag; nieces: Alexandria Haag and Teanna Krellwitz; great-nephew, Evan Haag; and the mothers of his children: Robin Krueger and Linda Wilson. He is further survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial gathering for friends and family to share stories and memories will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Bristol Woods Park, 9800-160th Avenue, Bristol, WI.