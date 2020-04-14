Timothy John Stell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 16, 1965—April 5, 2020

Tim Stell passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on April 5, 2020. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, uncle, coach and friend to many.

Tim was born to Thomas and Hilary Stell in Kenosha, WI. The sixth of seven children, Tim spent his early years traveling around the country on family vacations, playing sports and creating lifelong friendships. He was considered the patriarch of his friend group at St. Joseph High School in Kenosha Wisconsin where he graduated.

He went on to attend Marquette University but ultimately graduated from Carthage College in Kenosha. After College Tim moved around the south and southwest before landing in West Linn, Oregon.

Tim founded Champsystems Inc. and served as its President for nearly two decades employing dozens of people. He also invested in several other small businesses and was considered a valuable business partner. Outside of work he was an avid golfer and former President of the Oregon Golf Club. His first love was cheering on his kids in whatever sport they played and would be the first to tell you how proud he was of them. His generosity was legendary, and he was always quick to help those he considered friends. He left an impression on nearly everyone he met and will be missed by many.