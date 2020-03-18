Timothy “Tim” G. Ammon, 62, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Saturday, March 14, 2020.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held on Friday, March 20th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. The family has requested that you wear your favorite racing t-shirt or Packers jersey in honor of Tim.