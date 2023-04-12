Timothy W. McGonegle

Arpil 16, 1960 - Feb. 17, 2023

MILWAUKEE - Timothy W. McGonegle, 62, passed away February 17, 2023 of Lewy-Body Dementia in Milwaukee. Tim was born on April 16, 1960. He was the son of William and Amy (Stalker) McGonegle. Tim married Laura Schaeffer of Racine and they later divorced.

Tim was a proud graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School, Class of '78 and from UW Oshkosh '82.

Tim was an Advertising Sales Executive his whole career.

Tim loved being a grandpa. Tim also loved music and sports. Tim played many sports until he was diagnosed with cancer in his sophomore year in high school. He stayed involved with the school sports by playing the Red Devil Mascot. Tim's love for sports kept him involved with baseball. Tim coached Little League teams in Brookfield and Kenosha. Tim always enjoyed going to Summerfest and Brewers games.

Tim is survived by his two sons: Owen (Ali) and Matthew McGonegle; and a grandson, Fin all of Milwaukee. He is further survived by his sister, Kelly (Dale) Hansche of Kenosha; brothers: Brian of Kenosha and Daniel (Tanya) McGonegle, of Pleasant Prairie; his nieces and nephews: Jeff (Maureen) and Amy Salas of Chicago, Michael and Zach of Kenosha and Maria and Ryan McGonegle of Pleasant Prairie.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, William and Amy, his maternal grandparents, Theron and Margaret Stalker and paternal grandparents, Lewis and Dorothy McGonegle.

A family service will be held privately on his birthday.