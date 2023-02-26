Tracy A. Reynolds

1966 - 2023

WATERVILLE, OH - Tracy A. Reynolds, age 56, passed away on February 21, 2023. Beloved daughter of the late Gerald and Imelda (nee Uribe) Reynolds. Cherished sister of Renee (Edward) Zalecki, Scott (Jill) Reynolds, Kelly Reynolds, Michael (Beth) Reynolds. Treasured aunt of 10 nieces and nephews, and 8 great nieces and nephews. Loving dog mom to the late Dakota Mae.

Tracy graduated from Southview High School in Sylvania, OH in 1984. She spent her career working in quality control at Chrysler, for 20+ years. She was a life long Green Bay Packers fan, and she dearly loved animals. Tracy enjoyed playing online games with her friends and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by many family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in honor of Tracy.

A private service will be held in remembrance of Tracy at a later date.