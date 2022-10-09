Trisha Hoffman Schaffer

Sept. 20, 1975—Sept. 29, 2022

FRANKLIN—Trisha (Benson) Hoffman Schaffer, age 47, of Franklin, WI entered into eternal life on September 29, 2022. She was born on September 20, 1975, In Kenosha County and attended schools in Kenosha and Palm Beach County, FL. In 1993 she married Micah Hoffman and in 2009 married Mark Schaffer.

Trisha was preceded in death by son Alex Hoefs, husband Mark Schaffer, father Robert Benson, uncle Craig Hein, grandparents Herbert and Ruth Hein, and William and Dorothy Benson.

She is survived by son, Austin Hoffman of WV; son, Travis Hoffman of GA; mother, Diane Hein Bousson (James); sister, Donna Roalkvan (Lars); sister, Julie Bayles (Donald); uncle Bill (William) Benson; aunt, Carole Henningfield; aunt, Patricia Messer; aunt, Jill Bumgarner (Chuck); step-mother, Susan Benson; long time boyfriend, Robbin Erickson; step-sister, Kristen Willis; step-brother, Scott Schultz; step-sister, Stephanie Bousson; step-brother, Jeremy Bousson; and their families including many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Trisha was a member of Bristol United Methodist Church and former Production Manager at Sign-a-Rama Printing Company in Milwaukee and previously Office Manager at Benson Sign Company in Riviera Beach, FL.

A private memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Bristol United Methodist Church.