1968—2023

KENOSHA—Troy Ryan Nelson, 55, of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Brookside Care Center with his loving mother by his side.

Born in Racine, WI, on February 27, 1968, he was the son of James and Phyllis (Milner) Nelson.

Troy was employed by the Kenosha Achievement Center. He was a member of the Special Olympics- Swim, Bowl, and Bocci; the ARC Recreation Center, swim programs, and the “Rollen Bowlers” League. He volunteered at the INNS Program, which helped serve Kenosha’s homeless population.

He is survived by his mom, Phyllis Nelson of Kenosha, WI; and his aunt, Esther (Ernest) Bednar; and aunt-in-law, Patty Freeland.

Troy was preceded in death by his father, James Nelson; aunts, Mary E. Milner and Edna (Robert) Streich; uncles, Francis “Bud” (Lucille) Milner, and Donald Milner; and grandparents, John J. and Margaret Milner, and Sophie H. Nelson.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Kenosha Special Olympics, 5912-44th Avenue Kenosha, WI 53144, in his memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262-654-3533

Visit & Sign Troy’s Online Memorial Book At: