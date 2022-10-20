May 21, 1937—Oct. 15, 2022

KENOSHA—Valente Mercadillo, 85, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born May 21, 1937, to the late Diego and Josefina Mercadillo in Mexico City, Mexico.

On September 7, 1957, he married the love of his life, Yolanda Martinez. Yolanda selflessly took care of Valente at home during his long illness.

Valente grew up in Mexico City, Mexico. He had a love of travel which he passed on to all seven of his sons. He was lucky to travel the entire United States with his wife, son Guillermo, daughter-in law Kelly and their family.

In the 80’s, Valente and Yolanda brought their family to Wisconsin to begin the next chapter of their lives. One of his proudest moments was becoming a United States citizen.

Valente was a talented auto mechanic. His greatest joy was teaching his sons the trade and working with them throughout his life. He loved Cubs games and Sunday football with the Bears.

As a young man he was a talented soccer player. He had a passion for music and enjoyed dancing with his wife, Yolanda. Valente was also an avid reader, especially learning about history. He cherished his time with family, especially a sunny Sunday afternoon at a bullfight. His infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew him.

Valente is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Yolanda; his children: Valente (Jennifer) Mercadillo, Kenosha, Roberto (Consuelo) Mercadillo, Kenosha, Raul Mercadillo, Kenosha, Ernesto (Delia) Mercadillo, Mexico City, Guillermo (Kelly) Mercadillo, Kenosha, Luis (Kristina) Mercadillo, Kenosha, Fernando (Nancy) Mercadillo, Kenosha; his 21 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his two sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, brother, and sister.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nancy and Leticia for their warm care of Valente during his time of need.

Funeral services for Valente will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at New Life South Lutheran Church, 2100 75th St., Kenosha 53143 formerly Bethany Lutheran Church, with a visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. and the service to follow at 6:00 p.m. Burial will be private.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667