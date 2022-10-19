Valente Mercadillo
KENOSHA—Valente Mercadillo, age 8,5 a resident of Kenosha, died Saturday October 15, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Friday October 21, 2022, at 6:00 PM at New Life South Lutheran Church, (Formerly Bethany Lutheran Church located at corner of 75th Street and 22nd Avenue). Visitation with the family will be on Friday at the church from 4:00 PM until the time of services.
Burial will take place later.
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667