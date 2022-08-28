Vaughn W. Powell

1955-2022

KENOSHA—Vaughn Powell, 67, of Kenosha passed away on August 17, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Heaven has received a wonderful man. Vaughn was definitely one of the good ones. He was always “family first” and above everything else in life he was the heart and soul of this family. He will always be loved and greatly missed.

Vaughn was born on February 22, 1955, in Ohio, the son of the late Eugene Powell and Geneva Robinson. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Vaughn married Pamela DeHart on September 27, 1976, in Kenosha. He was employed at AMC/Chrysler for 30 years.

Vaughn loved the outdoors. His hobbies included fishing, woodworking, tinkering on cars, landscaping but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, rock, and Love of his Life Pamela Powell of Kenosha; children: Victoria Wincek of Racine, Vaughn (Jodi) Powell of Kenosha, Jennifer (David) South of Kenosha, Melinda (Tony) Rogowski of Wheaton, IL; brothers: Jerry (Jan) Powell of White Lake, Bill Powell of Johnsburg, IL; sisters: Chris (Roger) Wilder of White Lake and Rockie Gibson of McHenry, IL; also included are his eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends too numerous to list, though all held a special place in his heart. Vaughn was preceded in death by his parents.

