Vicki attended the University of Nebraska and graduated with a – degree in Dental Hygiene. After college she married the love of her life, Niels "Ric" Eric Ladine on June 8, 1968. Together they raised two children, Nick and Jessica Ladine. Vicki was a devoted mother and worked part-time as a dental hygienist prior to her retirement in 1999. She was an active P.E.O member, a philanthropic organization dedicated to the advancement of women, as well as Daughters of the Nile and Order of the Eastern Star. Vicki was passionate about spoiling her grandchildren, and always found the best outfits and bargains. She was the best "MiMi" and cherished the time she spent with her family. During her retirement Vicki and Ric enjoyed traveling to various destinations around the world, but found their favorite destination to be their winter home in The Villages, FL. In Florida she enjoyed weekly card games such as Bunko and Samba with friends, village wide trivia contests, golfing, and soaking up the sun poolside.