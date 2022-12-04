Feb. 6, 1951—Nov. 28, 2022

TULLAHOMA, TN—Vicki Yvonne Waddle Cole of Tullahoma, TN, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at the age of 71 surrounded by loved ones.

Vicki is survived by her husband Aubrey Dean Cole, whom she was married to for 47 years; her two daughters: Catherine “Katie” Cole and Janene (Chad) Cooper; she is also survived by five grandchildren: Jonathan (Chelsea) Boyce, Fallon (Jacob) Massey, Vann (Cortney) Boyce, Cole (Andrea) Boyce and Baily Johnstone. She was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren: Sawyer, Montgomery, Jase and Scarlett Boyce, Emma, Brylee, Carson and Brooks Massey, Anna Claire and Addison Boyce, along with, Hadley and Olivia Boyce. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Morris Waddle of Kenosha, WI.

Vicki took great pride in her home and her family. She never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a kind word and welcomed everyone she met to sit and laugh or even to just enjoy a meal together. She enjoyed sitting and talking with people at her kitchen table. For many years she was a homemaker and was the “Mom of the neighborhood”.

Vicki was truly a bright light on humanity with her kind and caring nature. She spoke of her children and grandchildren with great pride and joy to anyone who would listen. Vicki also had several nieces and nephews that she carried on close relationships with through their entire lives because she cared very much about them.

Vicki was born on February 6, 1951 to J.C. Morris and Eloise (Farrar) Waddle in Tupelo, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Phillip (Farrar) Waddle and her son Ryan Dean Cole.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital in her memory at stjude.org so that children struggling with cancer have the funds they need to have less to worry about during their struggle with cancer.

Graveside services were held at Shady Grove Stand Cemetery, Duck River, TN at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The family will received friends on Friday, December 2, 2022 from 5:00–8:00 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home.

