Victor J. Peterson

May 17, 1936—Oct. 7, 2022

OAK CREEK—On October 7, 2022, Victor Julian Peterson, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 86. He was born on May 17, 1936, to Wilbur and Gertrude (Knuth) Peterson in Dodgeville, WI. While attending Madison East High School, he met the love of his life, Sandra L. Schultz.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sandy of Oak Creek; his three sons: Tim (LuAnn) Peterson of Portage, WI, Dan (Karen) Peterson of St. Paul, MN and Randy Peterson of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren: David, Matthew, Miranda and Randall Peterson, Roger Flores, and Alyssa Kolb; and great-grandson, Landen; he is also survived by his older brother, Richard of Monona, WI; younger brother, Robert of Zypher Hills, FL; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy Eirten of Winter Haven, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Shelby Everson, brothers-in-law: E. Philip Everson and Frank Eirten, and sisters-in-law: Andrea Peterson and Marietta Peterson.

Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen the Martyr Lutheran Church, 6101 S. 51st Street, Greendale, WI on Saturday, October 29, 2022, with the funeral service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to St. Stephen the Martyr Lutheran Church in Greendale, WI or to the Town of Sherman Volunteer Fire Department in Springstead, WI.

The family would like to thank the team at Compassionate Care Hospice and all the staff at Oak Park Place, Oak Creek for their care, concern, and support.

Please see Max A. Sass’s website for full obituary.