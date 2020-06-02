Victor M. Tirado
View Comments

Victor M. Tirado

{{featured_button_text}}
Victor M. Tirado

1945—2020

Victor Tirado, 75, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday May 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Victor was born on March 17, 1945, in San Juan, Puerto Rico the son of the late Felix Tirado and Angelita Santiago. He was educated in the schools of Puerto Rico. His hobbies included cooking, fishing, golfing, but most of all spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include his 5 children: Victoria Mahboub of Kenosha, Leonard (Allie) Booth of Highland Park, IL, Tina (Bill) Harvey of Kenosha, Kelly (Michael) Koslica of Kenosha, and Jayson (Hanna) Tirado of Kenosha; 6 brothers: Roberto (Maria Lourdes) Tirado, Orlando (Lillian) Tirado, Nelson Tirado, Ezequiel (Lisa) Vasquez), Pedro (Migelina) Elias, and Carlos (Sue) Vasquez; 2 sisters: Delores (Fransico) Rivera, Angelita Melendez; 12 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; also survived by many nieces, nephews friends and family.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents, 4 children: Victor Jr. Tirado, Leonard Tirado, Kevin Tirado and LeeEtte Tirado-Booth; granddaughter: Isabella Koslica; 3 sisters: Carmen Tirado, Milagros Negron, and Geanie Wards; 2 brothers: Felix Tirado Jr. Tirado and Felix Tirado Gardon.

A visitation will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5:00PM–7:00PM with a private family service starting at 7:00PM.

Join the virtual Zoom funeral service for Victor Tirado at 5:00PM. Download the Zoom application with the following information:

Meeting ID: 555-516-8472

Password: Tirado

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics