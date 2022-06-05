Oct. 16, 1936—Jan. 6, 2022

KENOSHA—Victor Weiler, age 85, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at his home in Kenosha, WI, with loved ones by his side.

Born on October 16, 1936, he was the son of the late Julian and Margaret (Busher) Weiler. Victor graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Burlington, WI and received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Marquette University in 1958.

For 30 years, Victor was a CPA. He was promoted to Partner at Conley, McDonald, Sprague within 10 years of starting his career. He was the lead partner of the Kenosha office from 1983—1993. In 1993, he formed his own firm, Victor N. Weiler, SC., where he was the lead partner. In 1998, he merged his firm with Clifton Gunderson, which later became Clifton Larson Allen. He retired as a partner in 2001.

Victor was a member of many clubs/organizations over the years-Vagabond Ski Club, a board member of the Kenosha Foundation, past President of the Wauwatosa Chamber of Commerce, and past President of Kenosha Chamber of Commerce. He was actively involved for over 50 years with WICPA, Rotary International, National Ski Patrol, and South Shore Yacht Club, where he was a lifetime member and Past Commodore (1990 and 1991).

All who enjoyed Victor’s friendship are encouraged to attend a celebration of life from 3:00 pm. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Kemper Center Ambrose Hall, 6501 3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to SSYC Junior Foundation www.ssyc.org, the Parkinson’s Foundation www.parkinson.org, or the Kenosha Foundation www.kenoshafoundation.org would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101