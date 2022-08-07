Sep. 14, 1953—June 29, 2022

FRESNO, CA—Victoria Jean Anderson, age 68, of Fresno, California passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Victoria was born September 14, 1953 in Kenosha Wisconsin.

Vicki was a nurse for over 45 years, working in numerous hospitals including Kenosha Hospital, St. Agnes Hospital, Fresno Community Hospital, Clovis Community Hospital, and Coalinga State Hospital.

Her education started at St. Marks Grade School where she participated in volleyball and color guard. She then attended Tremper HS where was a cheerleader, in color guard and drill team. She was also a member of the Queensmen Drum and Bugle Corps.

She attended Gateway Technical College and received an Associates degree in Nursing. She then earned a Bachelors degree and Registered Nursing License from Cal State University Dominguez Hills. She then attended Fresno State where she received her Masters Degree and Nurse Practitioner License.

Vicki worked on cruise ships in the Mediterranean before college and between semesters. She was fluent in Spanish and Italian. Her other activities included needlepoint, quilting, traveling all over the world, and she was active in AA for 28 years

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents Burnell John and Joyce Anderson of Kenosha, WI and Merced, CA and Her Brother, John Anderson

She is survived by Her Brother Craig Anderson, His wife Linda, two nephews, Tyler and Trent, and one niece, Taryn.