Feb. 15, 1926—Oct. 1, 2022

Vienna Rock, age 96, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Born on February 15, 1926 in Perryopolis, PA, she was the daughter of the Nello and Celestine (Leoni) Carlini. When she was a child, her family re-located to Kenosha. She grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of Bradford High School.

On February 19, 1949 she was united in marriage to James J. Rock at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Kenosha. Their union was blessed with 54 years of marriage until his passing in 2003.

Vienna worked for the Simmons Company for 12 years, and as a Budget Analyst at Great Lakes Naval Base for 31 1/2 years before retiring.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Lutheran Family Circle, and the Kenosha Senior Citizens Center.

Vienna served as a volunteer at Kenosha Hospital and Medical Center for close to 25,000 hours. Applying her love of knitting, she made over 1000 hats for the newborn babies in the hospital.

She also enjoyed golfing, bowling, walking her pet poodles, sailing on over 18 cruises, playing cards, watching football and golf, and caregiving.

Left to cherish Vienna’s memory are her numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Nello and Celestine; her husband, James; her brothers, Anthony Carlini, Sr. and Joseph Carlini; her sisters, Julia Klemm, Mina Heppel, Nora Putrynski, Angeline Spaulding, and their spouses.

Funeral services honoring Vienna’s life will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for Mass. Entombment will be held in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Vienna will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Vienna requests that no flowers be sent. Memorial remembrances made to the Society of St. Francis, Inc. Animal Shelter, 12300 116th Street, Kenosha, 53142 would be appreciated.

