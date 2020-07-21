× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vincent M. Slater, 37, of Kenosha, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Vince was born on November 8, 1982 in Kenosha, WI. He is the son of Karen Slater and John Pignotti. Vince attended Bose Elementary, Bullen Junior High and received his high school diploma from Bradford High School. During high school and upon graduation, Vince managed his father’s chain of restaurants, Taco City, where he worked along side his brothers and sister.

He was always dressed to impress no matter the occasion. Upon meeting Vince, many would say he was very quiet until his larger than life personality shined through along with his perfect smile (and teeth). Vince loved playing and watching any and all sports (he especially loved the New Orleans Saints), working out with his brother Tony, and spending time with his family and his lifelong friends who were very important to him.