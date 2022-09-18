Aug. 14, 1931—Sept. 8, 2022

Violet D. Duba, age 91, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Abbotsford, WI on August 14, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Pearl (Leitzke) Fink. She attended Horlick High School and Gateway Technical College.

On April 22, 1950, at St. Casimir Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Casimir Duba.

She was employed with Western Printing Company in Racine, WI, a proofreader for Business Cards in IL, and with Chrysler for over 20 years.

Violet was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church.

She enjoyed reading, exercising, polka dancing, fishing, cooking, knitting, sewing, crafting and shopping. Violet loved to travel in their RV.

She is survived by her husband, Casimir Duba of 72 years; her children, Richard (Mary), Diane (Jim), Carol; her grandchildren, John, Chris, Samantha (Travis), Geoff (Amber), Jenna, Alicia, and Hunter (Bia); her great-grandchildren, Ivy, Atlas and Hazel; her sisters, Lucille and Darlene (Jeff); her brothers, Vernon, Duane and Robert and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her son, Davy; her twin brother, Vilas; her brothers, Arlan and Roger and her sister, Phyllis.

Memorial services honoring Violet’s life will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 1300 73rd Street, Kenosha. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hospice House for their compassionate, kind, and loving care they provided Violet.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue—262-658-4101