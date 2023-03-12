Virginia W. Richards

June 29, 1924 - Dec. 19, 2022

KENOSHA - Virginia W. Richards, known to her friends and family as "Ginger" passed away on December 19, 2022, in Kenosha. She was born in Evanston, IL, on June 29, 1924, to Marjorie "Midge" Thomas Woodhouse and Irving "Hap" Woodhouse. She grew up in Wauwatosa, WI, with her sisters, Ellen Woodhouse Rohan and Sylvia Jane Woodhouse Sigglekow.

Ginger graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she met and married her husband, Dr. John N Richards. They were married at St. Paul's Chapel on campus the day that "Doctor John" graduated from medical school. Ginger worked as a Medical Technologist until starting a family in 1950. They moved to Kenosha in 1952, where John took over his father's medical practice.

Ginger lovingly raised five children: Nancy Ellen (Kvamme), James Norton, Peter Woodhouse, John Norton Jr., and Michael Thomas (Lisa). Ginger was a life-long learner, history buff, avid golfer, and opera devotee. She loved to garden and grew a bountiful one in her backyard. Birdwatching with her daughter in law, Lisa, was a favorite pastime. She liked to walk and bicycle, and spent hours at the Chiwaukee Prairie, where she always quizzed us on names of the wildflowers, plants, and trees – because she knew them all.

Ginger lived a life of service. She was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church for over 70 years where she volunteered countless hours, including as a Boy and Girl Scout leader, a member of Christian Mothers, the PTO, and fund-raising. She was a 75 year member of the Kenosha Chapter of P.E.O, following in her mother's footsteps. Ginger and John were among the original founding members of the Kenosha Achievement Center, also serving on the Board of Directors, and volunteering in many capacities.

Ginger was preceded in death by her husband. John; her son. James; her parents, sisters, son-in-law, Dan Kvamme, and most of her other in-laws. Survivors include: Nancy, Peter, John, Mike; daughter-in-law, Lisa; grandchildren: John Kvamme, Curtis Kvamme and Jake Richards; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church (Corner of 72nd Street and Sheridan Rd.). Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. There will be a celebration of "Ginger's" life at a location to be announced following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 53143.

