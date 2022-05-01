Oct. 22, 1939—April 28, 2022

TIGERTON—Vivian Mae Koepke, 82, of Tigerton, died on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center, in Weston. Vivian was born on October 22, 1939, to Vincent and Clara Boreen in Wittenberg, WI. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Albert Erickson. She graduated Tigerton High School in 1958 and on June 7 of that year married Arlen Koepke. The following year they moved to Kenosha where they raised their three children and provided them with Christian educations.

While she was caring for her young children, she attended Gateway Technical Institute and received her LPN license. She worked at Kenosha Memorial Hospital for several years and then went into home health care. She also enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren in Illinois.

After retirement they moved back to Tigerton to the house where she was raised. She was an avid card player, seamstress, and reader. She was also very active in her church homes, her children’s schools, and the Embarrass River Lions Club. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Though our hearts are broken, we rejoice that she’s in heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and all her loved ones who have gone before her.

Vivian is survived by two daughters: Kelly Daugherty, and Kim (Phill) Greenwood; four grandchildren: Mathew (Alison) Luebbers, Katie Ulwelling, Kevin (Julia) Ulwelling and Melissa Luebbers; three great-grandchildren: Winnie and Edie Luebbers and Landon Ulwelling. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, her son Brian and son-in-law Rick Daugherty.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Morris. Rev. Peter Keyes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

We are very thankful for her neighbors and friends who helped her in the last few years, especially this past winter. We are forever grateful for all you’ve done for her! In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church in the Town of Morris would be appreciated.