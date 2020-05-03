× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1938—2020

RACINE—W. Helmut Dahmen 81, passed away April 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Ratingen , Germany on June 13, 1938.

In March of 1969 he immigrated to Racine where he started working at Moxness as a

Tool and Die maker and he then went on to American Motors. He retired from there in 1988. In 1990 he bought his first Motor coach, and founded HD TRAVEL & TOURS. He drove the Coach throughout

the country on many different events but mostly casino trips. He took a lot of pride in his company. Helmut was a past honorary member of the Deutscher Manner Verein and a passive member of the MGV Harmonia.

Helmut enjoyed going on casino trips, his favored saying was “Bingo Sucks.”

He is survived by his wife Renate, his son Klaus (Kimberly) Dahmen, his sister Maria Kuppermann, Step children, David Conis Jr , Pamela Durrah, his grandchildren Nicklaus Dahmen, Nolan Dahmen, Marlena Durrah, and his great-grandson Marquon Kyles Jr. He was preceded in death by his father Wilhelm P. Dahmen, his mother Maria Borchart, brother-in-law Willie Kuppermann.