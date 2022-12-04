 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Walter C. Everett

  • 0

PARIS—Walter C. Everett, age 94, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Grand Prairie Rehab. He was a lifelong resident of Paris Township. He attended local schools and graduated from Bradford High School. Walter served in the Korean War from 1950-1952. He worked various jobs including driving truck, working in AMC, and ultimately retiring from Paris School as a custodian. Walter loved to maintain his vast garden and could fix anything.

Walter is survived by his daughters: Marcia (Jeffrey) Thompson and Donna (Dan) Daley; son, Roger (Alicia) Everett; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Everett, sister-in-law, Maris Holloway; and many nieces and nephews.

Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife; and siblings: Eugene Everett, Ruth Jackley, Lester Everett and Beverly Kasten.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's another way to recycle toilet paper rolls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert