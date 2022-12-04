PARIS—Walter C. Everett, age 94, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Grand Prairie Rehab. He was a lifelong resident of Paris Township. He attended local schools and graduated from Bradford High School. Walter served in the Korean War from 1950-1952. He worked various jobs including driving truck, working in AMC, and ultimately retiring from Paris School as a custodian. Walter loved to maintain his vast garden and could fix anything.
Walter is survived by his daughters: Marcia (Jeffrey) Thompson and Donna (Dan) Daley; son, Roger (Alicia) Everett; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Everett, sister-in-law, Maris Holloway; and many nieces and nephews.
Walter was preceded in death by his loving wife; and siblings: Eugene Everett, Ruth Jackley, Lester Everett and Beverly Kasten.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
