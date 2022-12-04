PARIS—Walter C. Everett, age 94, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Grand Prairie Rehab. He was a lifelong resident of Paris Township. He attended local schools and graduated from Bradford High School. Walter served in the Korean War from 1950-1952. He worked various jobs including driving truck, working in AMC, and ultimately retiring from Paris School as a custodian. Walter loved to maintain his vast garden and could fix anything.