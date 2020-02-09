Walter LeRoy Mitchell

1924-2020

Walter L. Mitchell “Mitch”, 95, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Home Inspired Nursing Home in Kenosha.

Born in Kenosha, on June 22, 1924, he was the son of the late Clarence and Hazel (Arnold) Mitchell.

On June 9, 1962, he married Carol Robinson in Kenosha, WI and she preceded him in death September 15, 2012.

Mitch proudly served in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific Theater. Following his service, he was a carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Mitch enjoyed motorcycles, traveling and loved to read. He was also an animal lover with a soft spot for dogs. His family, especially his girls, were most important to Mitch.

Survivors include his daughters, Patricia Mitchell and Kelly Mitchell, both of Kenosha; and extended family, Connie, Danny, Tiffany, and Brian Arroyo. In addition to his parents and wife, Mitch was preceded in death by siblings, Clarence Mitchell, Jr. and Dorothea (Gordon) Smith.

Funeral services and interment will be private.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533