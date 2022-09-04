Walter Steven Hayek IV

Steven was raised in Racine, and graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 2007”. His passion was anything with a motor and hunting up near Rhinelander. He was a motorcycle mechanic and had worked at Firehouse Performance in Kenosha since 2015. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, dirt bikes, four wheelers, and snowmobiles. He will be remembered as very organized, unselfish, always giving of himself, and willing to help anyone in need. If you needed something he would get it for you. Above all he treasured the time spent with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.