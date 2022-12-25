 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Educators Credit Union for sponsoring 613 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Waltraud "Wally" Decker

  • 0
Waltraud "Wally" Decker

July 16, 1936—Dec. 15, 2022

KENOSHA—Waltraud “Wally” Decker, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center.

She was born on July 16, 1936 to the late Erich and Elsa (Deyer) Mack in Idar-Oberstein, Germany. She was educated in Germany. Waltraud came to Kenosha in 1957.

On July 5, 1958 she married Joachim Decker at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1991.

Waltraud was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Waltraud enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading and loved going to Paielli’s Bakery and the House of Gerhard.

Waltraud is survived by a daughter, Judith; sisters-in-law: Brigitte Mack of Kenosha and Ingried Hans of Germany; nephew, Michael (Jennifer) Mack; nieces: Linda (David) Hawn and Karen (Keith) Ficcardi; several great nieces and nephews along with numerous cousins in Germany.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Erich Mack.

Funeral Services for Waltraud will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Bruch Funeral Home

3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Waltraud’s Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert