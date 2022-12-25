July 16, 1936—Dec. 15, 2022

KENOSHA—Waltraud “Wally” Decker, 86, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center.

She was born on July 16, 1936 to the late Erich and Elsa (Deyer) Mack in Idar-Oberstein, Germany. She was educated in Germany. Waltraud came to Kenosha in 1957.

On July 5, 1958 she married Joachim Decker at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1991.

Waltraud was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Waltraud enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading and loved going to Paielli’s Bakery and the House of Gerhard.

Waltraud is survived by a daughter, Judith; sisters-in-law: Brigitte Mack of Kenosha and Ingried Hans of Germany; nephew, Michael (Jennifer) Mack; nieces: Linda (David) Hawn and Karen (Keith) Ficcardi; several great nieces and nephews along with numerous cousins in Germany.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Erich Mack.

Funeral Services for Waltraud will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service.

