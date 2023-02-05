May 12, 1949—Jan. 19, 2023

KENOSHA—Wanda K. Marotti, age 73, of Kenosha, passed away on January 19, 2023, at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital, Milwaukee.

Wanda was born in Ashland, WI on May 12, 1949, a daughter of Theron J. and Lillian E. (nee: Kontny) Hoaglan.

On October 20, 1973, at St. Therese Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Maurizio Marotti.

She had many careers throughout her life. She began her cosmetology career at Alzira’s and then became the Owner/Operator of Wanda’s True Image. She also taught at the Cosmotology School in Miilwaukee.

Survivors include her husband, Maurizio; her mother, Lillian Hoaglan; her sister, Sandy (Len) Parise; her brother-in-law, Frank Roselli; her nephews and nieces: Lenny Parise, Brad (Sarah) Parise, Dan (Vicki) Roselli, Emilia (Ben) Gentry; her great-nieces and nephews: Gabriella, Mia, and Sophia Parise, Paxton Parise, Marissa Gentry, Matthew and Jo Alexson, Marianna (Sal) Alexson, Anthony (Taylor) Roselli, Alexandria and Isaac Roselli; and her great-great-niece, Agnesina.

Along with her father, Wanda was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Manilio and Marianna Marotti; brother-in-law, Guy Marotti, and her sister-in-law, Agnesina “Agnes” Roselli.

In accordance with Wanda’s wishes, her services were held privately.

