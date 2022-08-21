Dec. 8, 1940—Aug. 9, 2022

FLORENCE, AZ—Wayne Francis Adamson passed away on August 9, 2022, at the age of 81.

Wayne is survived by his wife Nancy; and the children: Kelly, Kim and Chris; and grandchildren: Tyler, Thomas and Kyra; as well as his sister Mary; and brother Harry.

Wayne was born in Kenosha, WI on December 8, 1940. He loved racing cars in his later teens and, during this time in high school, he met Nancy Toniolo, who was to become his wife of almost 62 years.

Wayne and his family moved to Lake Havasu City, AZ in July 1971. He enjoyed boating on the lake as well as spending days exploring the desert and mountains nearby in his dune buggy.

Wayne worked in construction for a bit but his career as a household mover he logged in over two million miles. In 2013, he and Nancy moved to Florence, AZ in a very nice retirement community meeting many new friends while remaining active.

If there was a golf course or trivia event nearby, Wayne would move mountains to be there. Wayne will always be in our hearts as a truly wonderful and generous husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved life, embracing every day and every situation as a gift. We will miss him dearly.

Wayne will be honored at a funeral service on September 16, 2022, at 10:00 am, at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Florence. Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or any animal rescue of your choice.