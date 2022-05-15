June 17, 1957—May 7, 2022 KENOSHA—Wendy J. Wingard, age 64, of Kenosha passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie Campus. Wendy was born on June 17, 1957, in Peterborough, England to George and Edna (Seekings) Miller where she attended school. She married Robert Wingard on September 5, 1990, in Peterborough, England and in May of 1991 she moved to Kenosha with Robert, and their two daughters, Dawn and Chrissy, later to be joined by Wayne. Wendy worked for many years until her retirement in January of 2020. In her quiet time, she enjoyed crocheting. gardening, and golfing with her husband. An annual Summertime tradition was spending many weekends at the Renaissance Faire. Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by, her parents. Wendy is survived by, her husband, Robert; four children: Dawn (Dave) Achanzar, Wayne (Yakimi) Moulds, Stephen Moulds and Christine (Steven Dyke) Moulds; nine grandchildren: Daniel, Angelina, Caisha, Austin, Landon, Taylor, Brayden, Korey and Amaya; her sister, Carol (Michael) Stapley; as well as other family and many friends. A memorial service for Wendy will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Kemper Center–Founder’s Hall, 6501–3rd Avenue, Kenosha, WI. A visitation will be held on Friday at Kemper Center from 3:00 PM until the time of service. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com