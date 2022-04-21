Wendy Marie (Chapleau) Suhling

YORKVILLE—Wendy Marie (Chapleau) Suhling, 57, of Yorkville, WI hung up her cancer fighting gloves on April 18th, 2022. She battled ovarian cancer, for nearly six years, with the utmost positivity and grace. However, she received a call, an offer she couldn’t refuse—a heavenly reunion with her granddaughter, Elsie Grace Henningfeld, grandparents, Genevieve and Joseph Cwik, father, Robert Chapleau, and so many other family and friends she has not seen in a long time.

Wendy is survived by her husband of 33 years, John; her daughter and son-in-law, Casandra and Kyle Henningfeld; granddaughter, Genevieve; mother, Maryann Buehler; and her beloved dogs. She is also survived by aunts, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and an innumerous amount of friends, lovingly called “Wendy’s Warriors”. They will remember her smile, her warmth, her energy, her love for life, family, and friends, but most importantly her never ending positivity and strength throughout her battle. Wendy was one of a kind and brightened the lives of everyone she encountered.

Wendy was always good for letting her love be known to others, whether it was through a Facebook comment, a card, or her ever-growing list of people to spoil with gifts, especially her granddaughter and great nephews. Wendy loved adventuring with her family, whether camping, cheering at her daughter’s softball games, shopping, going to Disney World, hanging in the backyard, driving all over the Midwest for sprint car racing, attending musicals, or just watching the NCAA tournament or crime shows together. Her greatest joy in life was being Genevieve’s Grammy and she cherished being able to see her daily for the past year.

Wendy’s family owes these past nearly six years to her amazing oncology teams at Aurora Cancer Center Racine and MD Anderson. They developed the most sincere relationships with her oncology staff throughout this journey. They’d also like to thank her medical team at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha for their incredible care and support during Wendy’s final days.

Wendy’s life will be celebrated with a visitation from 9:30a.m. to 11:30a.m. on Saturday April 23, 2022 followed by a funeral mass at 11:30a.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wilmot, WI—30100 Wilmot Road. Burial will take place following mass at Holy Name Cemetery. Wendy requested that everyone in attendance wear Mickey or Disney attire.

In lieu of flowers, Wendy requested that donations be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or Children’s Wisconsin—Oncology.

Finally, as Wendy would say, “Take the trip. Do the thing. There’s nothing more important than making memories.”

