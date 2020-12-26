1932 — 2020

Wilbur Mitchell, 88, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 21, 2020. Wilbur was born September 18, 1932 in Grimms Landing, W.V., to George and Mary Mitchell.

He worked for Culligan in Northbrook, Ill. as a painter retiring after 40 years of service. Wilbur enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching the Chicago Cubs. He was always joking around with people and was known for his sense of humor.

Wilbur is survived by his children, Kim Mitchell, of Kenosha, and Kathy (Walt) Downey, of Burlington, IA; and grandchildren, Shaun, Eva and Jacob Downey and Kyle Mitchell, of Buffalo, N.Y. He will also be loved and missed by a large extended family both locally and in West Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 40 years, Erma Mitchell; son, Terry Mitchell; parents, George Mitchell and Mary Adkins Mitchell Luikart; sister, Kathleen Higginbotham and Dorothy Craig; and brothers, James Adrian Mitchell and Samuel George Mitchell, Jr.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. James Santarelli, Dr. Thomas Bormes and Nurse Tracey Margetson for the love and care they gave Wilbur.

A Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park, 1436 Kenosha Rd., Zion, IL 60099, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Please sign the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.