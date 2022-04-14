Wilford "Bill" B. Byom

1932-2022

KENOSHA - Wilford "Bill" B. Byom, 90, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Robin Way Assisted Living, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Northbend Township, on January 23, 1932, he was the son of the late Olaf and Mary (Brinker) Byom. He served in the US Navy from 1951-1955 and relocated to Kenosha in 1959.

On October 24, 1953, he married Edith Tenner in Black River Falls. She preceded him in death on January 18, 2018.

Wilford was employed at American Motors for 30 years and retired in 1989. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, hunting, fishing, working outside, and his dog Lily.

Survivors include his four children: Debra (Jeffrey) Wazelle, Kathy (Dan) Naumann, Bruce (Connie) Byom, and Kenneth Byom; ten grandchildren: Steven (Nora) Pierce, Jennifer (Ngu) Phan, Kelly (Jason) Netherton, Cole, Cara, Autumn, Holly and Chloe Byom, and Jay and Blake Byom; and seven great-grandchildren: Caleb, Justin, Elise, Megan, Ashlyn, Samuel and Gavin.

Aside from his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by five siblings, Evelyn Ostrander, Chester Byom, Rolland Byom, Lucille Spors, and Robert Byom.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Wilford's Online Memorial Book At: