July 11, 1952—March 19, 2022

KENOSHA—On Saturday, March 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family, William “Bill” F. Schneider peacefully transitioned to his heaven home. Bill was a fighter. He had spent the past three months battling to retrieve his health and counting his blessings in the process.

Bill was kind, funny, strong, and courageous. He worked hard to create a life he was proud of. Born and raised in Kenosha he was the son of the late Ozzy and Marita Schneider. He and his siblings grew up on the northside of town and attended local schools.

In his late teens, Bill was taken in by some amazing families through the foster care system. This and his spark romance with Sharlene (Rizzotto) changed the trajectory of his life. In 1976, Bill and Shar got married and later went on to have two daughters, Renee (Tim) Scott, and Heidi (Adam) Bassler. Having a family meant the world to Bill. He shared his passion of camping, thrifting, mushroom picking, biking, bon fires, gardening, swimming, and music. He had pure joy seeing his family love what he too loved.

His career included a few labor jobs before anchoring into Tri-Clover as a union machinist. Bill spent over 25 years with Tri-Clover until his early retirement. In 2000, after being diagnosed with liver failure, Bill received the “gift of life”. Because of his organ donor, we were able to spend a bonus 22 years making memories and growing our family. Being a father was amazing, being a grandfather, a serious treasure. Bill loved his grandchildren on another level. From potty training to teaching them to drive, he was involved in every step and loved every minute.

Bill never shyed away from a challenge and although he was “retired” he sought opportunities later in life to expand himself and his work. In 2007, Bill went back to school to earn his GED and Associates degree in Horticulture from Gateway Technical College. He worked part time for the city of Kenosha (yard waste site) and loved rescuing plants and chatting up residents. In his free time, he was constantly creating “projects” around the house, “putsing” around town with Shar, and helping his daughters with whatever they needed. Bill was a man of faith, he was a servant member of Crossway Community Church and because of this acceptance and love, we know he is now pain free and shining bright.

Bill lived his life as an example of genuine care and hard work. He pulled you in with his smile and laughter and you stayed close for his never-ending stories. He was not given an easy life but as he overcame each obstacle, he added layers of wisdom and joy . . . why complain when you can celebrate?

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Ozzy and Marita Schneider.

He is survived and celebrated by his loving family. His wife Shar (Rizzotto) Schneider; daughters: Renee (Tim) Scott and Heidi (Adam) Bassler; grandchildren: Caleb Scott, Noah Scott, Hannah Scott; siblings: Ronny and Kenny Schneider, Mary Ann Cline; and many nieces, nephews; extended family and dear friends. Oh yeah, and his pesky pup Sadie!

The family would like to thank transplant doctor-turned friend, Dr. Jose Franco, Kindred At Home, Maple Ridge Health Services, and Hospice Alliance House for their support and healing care. They would also like to thank the friends and family that checked in and provided the memories we will cling to now and forever.

Please join a Celebration of Bill’s Life at Crossway Community Church, 13905-75th Street, Bristol, WI, Friday, March 25, 2022, visitation 4:00-6:00 p.m., service and fellowship reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider becoming an organ donor or donating in memory to donatelifewisconsin.org.

