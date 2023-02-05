July 1, 1944—Feb. 2, 2023

William “Bill” Glidden, 78, born on July 1, 1944, in Racine, WI, to parents, Richard and Emily (Podoba) Glidden, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2023.

Bill grew up in Kenosha, attending local schools, as well as Gateway College, where he received an Associate degree in Drafting and furthered his schooling in industrial engineering. Over his nearly 40-year career, Bill worked at Ladish Tri-Clover//Alfa Laval as an industrial engineer, retiring in 2002. He also met his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Murphy) in his early days working at Ladish Tri-Clover. They were married on October 1, 1966, at St. Casimir Catholic Church.

Bill enjoyed spending time with his wife, two daughters, and five grandchildren, all of whom he was extremely proud. He enjoyed camping, with what started out as the St. George camping group, and turned into life-long friends. Bill was a deer hunter, loved spending winter months in Florida, and summer weekends up north with his family. He was an avid NASCAR, Green Bay Packers, University of Wisconsin Badger football, and Chicago Cubs fan. Bill was also a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Bill will be sadly missed by his wife, Pat; his daughters: Carrie (Scott) Durkee and Wendy (Christian) Tindall; five grandchildren: Christopher (Abby) Heiberg, Samantha Durkee; Jack, Andrew, and Addison LaLonde; his siblings: Richard (Elaine), Ken (Camille, late), Terry (Sharon), Mary (Paul) Cutts, Jennifer (Wayne) Glidden Cox, and Christy (Dale) Danke; and well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bill is proceeded in death by his father Richard, his mother Emily, and son-in-law Scott Heiberg.

The family will hold a private memorial service.

The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to Dr. Wendel Friedl and Hospice Alliance for their compassionate care.

