1941—2023

KENOSHA—William “Bill” R. Munroe, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center.

He was born on September 9, 1941 to the late William and Mabel (Fraid) Munroe in Racine.

Bill entered the US Navy on February 12, 1959 and was discharged under honorable conditions.

On September 13, 1979 he married Paulette Childers in Las Vegas.

Bill owned and operated Munroe’s Bar in Kenosha for many years. He also worked as a limo driver, which he enjoyed.

Bill loved his family, taking care of his wife and spending time with his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife Paulette, his children Alan (Carol) Munroe, Richards Symoens, Roxane (Tag) Kimball and Troy Mizzen, his 10 grandchildren, his 10 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by a brother Bob Munroe and his sisters Joyce and Shirley.

A Celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Thursday, February 23rd at 4:00 p.m. at the Towers (5800 – 3rd Ave.).

