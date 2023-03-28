March 18, 1942—March 16, 2023

KENOSHA—William “Bill” W. Koski, Sr., 80, of Kenosha, WI, passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 16, 2023. He was born March 18, 1942 in Waukegan, IL, the son of Leo Koski and Eleanor (Saunders) Koski.

Bill graduated from Zion-Benton High School, Class of 1960. He then went on to serve in the United States Army from 1964-1967.

While working at Johnson Motors for several decades, he founded, owned and operated his own business, Harbor Machining, Inc. for 47 years. Bill was known for his hard working, life loving personality. Over the years, he enjoyed antiquing, skiing, motorcycles, old cars, ice bike racing, skydiving and traveling, often times dropping in unexpectedly at friends houses. Bill always loved having dogs around!

Bill is survived by his children: William Koski, Jr., and Walter “Lewis” (Jesse) Koski; grandchildren: Ellen Koski, Mason Koski and Connor Roberts; significant other and caregiver, Marlene Nehls; sisters: Patricia (Jerry) Taylor and Jean Studebaker; four nieces; one nephew; several great-nieces and nephews and many cousins. Bill also leaves behind many lifelong friendships.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Richard Studebaker.

The family would like to thank Marlene Nehls for being such a wonderful caregiver for Bill. Also a big Thank You to Hospice Alliance of Pleasant Prairie, WI for all the love, care, and compassion they had given to Bill and the family.

A graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL on April 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. A Celebration of Bill’s Life will be held following the service at Circa on Seventh, 4902 Seventh Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 from Noon-3:00 p.m. We look forward to seeing all Bill’s family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bil’’s favorite charity; Safe Harbor Humane Society, 7811 60th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.