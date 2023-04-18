1949—2023

KENOSHA—William C. “Bill or Billy” Lui of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2023, at the age of 74.

He was born on January 6, 1949, in Kenosha, WI. Bill was a graduate of Bradford High School. He worked at Snap-On Tools for 38 years in the Specials Department before retirement.

He loved fishing, golfing, and going to Disney World (especially the Dumbo Ride and The Hall of Presidents).

Bill had many opinions, was firm in his beliefs and made sure everyone knew how much he hated technology and cell phones. He loved being there for all of his loved ones and would give you the shirt off of his back. He never missed a sporting event for his son and was so proud of his work ethic. Bill’s yard was always perfect, and he enjoyed gardening. Bill also loved going for coffee in the morning and having long debates with his coffee group.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Michael; daughter, Elizabeth; brother, Peter; granddaughter, Lexi; mother-in-law, Isabelle; sister-in-law, Jeri; sister-in-law, Mary; sister-in-law, Carol; sister-in-law, Janet; multiple nieces, nephews and cousins; especially Debby.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lila, father, Everett, brother, Thomas, sister, Delores, and his father-in-law, Robert.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home with remembrances shared at 7:30 p.m.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

