William D. Carver Jr.

1943-2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—William (Bill) Carver Jr., of Pleasant Prairie passed away on July 6, 2022, at Hospice Alliance House surrounded by his loving family.

Bill Carver Jr. was born on May 25, 1943, in Kenosha, the son of William and Elsie (Ciesielski) Carver Sr. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Bill worked maintenance for Waukegan Public Schools for many years. He was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church. His hobbies included drag racing, motorcycle riding, car shows, and attending church festivals, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends and his good buddy, James.

Survivors include his mother, Elsie Carver of Kenosha; brothers: Robert (Charlotte) Carver of Pleasant Prairie, Thomas (Diana) Carver of Greenfield; sisters: Jean (Don) Baker of Pleasant Prairie, JoAnne Fonk of Kenosha, Chris (Bob) Marabella of Winthrop Harbor; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews and other family and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Carver Sr.; and his brother, David Carver.

A memorial gathering will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services on Thursday July 14, 2022, from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM with memorial services to follow immediately at 5:00PM. Private burial at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943