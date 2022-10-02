William D. Loughead

1941-2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - William Loughead, 81, of Pleasant Prairie passed away peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Hospice Alliance-Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

William was born on January 21, 1941, in Colby, WI, the son of the late William B. and Ruth (Smart) Loughead. He was educated in the schools of Abbotsford, WI.

William married Jean (Hillber) in September of 1964 in Colby. William was a member of the U.S. National Guard serving during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was a pipefitter for local 118 over 30 years, also working at American Motors and Stateline Auto over the years.

His hobbies included riding his golf cart around the neighborhood with his grandchildren, playing the stock market, loved his animals, coaching his children's baseball and basketball teams, and loved his classic cars.

Survivors include his wife, Jean Loughead of Pleasant Prairie; children: Dean Loughead, David Loughead, Crista (John) Richie all of Kenosha; seven grandchildren: Francesca (Jake) Willems, Ian Bandman, Jerrett Loughead, Aaron Richie, Allie Richie, Avery Richie, Tristyn Richie; three great-grandchildren: Luca Willems, Payton Richie, Gwen Richie; and his beloved cat, Rascal. William was preceded in death by his nephews, Corey and Scott Hilber and his dog Marley

A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Kenosha Funeral Services from 1:00 PM-4:00 PM, with memorial services to follow at 4:00 PM. After the services, the family will be having a dinner at Italian American Club society to celebrate Bills life at 6:00 PM.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943