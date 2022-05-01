 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William E. Hensley, Jr.

William E. Hensley, Jr.

1951-2022

KENOSHA - William Hensley, Jr., 71, of Kenosha, passed away on April 24, 2022, at Hospice Alliance House.

William was born on March 1, 1951, in Livingston, TN. He was the son of William Hensley, Sr. and Irene (Sells). He attended school in Blue Springs, MO. As an artistic and creative intellectual, he was a member of the Wisconsin Mars Society, a former Wisconsin Solar System Ambassador for JPL, and an advocate for both the environment and social justice.

His hobbies included enjoying the great outdoors, bicycling, listening to music and reading many books. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter, Kendra; father, William Hensley, Sr. of VA; brother, Tedrick (Marcia) of WI; sister, Jane Flatt (Bobby) of VA; and former wife, Heidi Prior of Kenosha. William was preceded in death by his mother.

He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

https://www.kenosha-funeral-services.com

