William Francis "Will" VanAxen, Jr.

Aug. 22, 1975 - Dec. 31, 2022

William Francis "Will" VanAxen, Jr., (47) passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born August 22, 1975 in Bayshore, NY, the son of Lauri Ann (nee Meyer) Fisher and the late William Francis VanAxen Sr., moving to Wisconsin in 1993. On December 31, 2004, he married Denise Ann LaMeer in Salem, WI. Will devoted his life to serving his country; currently in his 23rd year in the United States Army Reserves earning the rank of Master Sergeant, including a tour serving overseas in Iraq and Kuwait earning a bronze star for his heroic actions.

He was an avid camper and loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and tropical destinations, two activities he and his wife enjoyed with their friends. While attending college at UW-Parkside, Will earned All American Honors Racewalking and was invited to San Diego for USA Track and Field Olympic trials. He acquired many lasting friendships from his bowling league and softball teams over the span of 20 years. He loved watching the New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, New York Islanders and attending Brewer games with family and friends. He especially loved the time with his family. He was very involved and cherished his grandchildren, Sophie and Samuel.

Will is survived by his wife, Denise; sons, Jacob and Jared Pease; grandchildren, Sophie and Samuel Pease; his mother, Lauri Ann (Charles) Fisher; his siblings, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Miller, Jody (Shawn Brown) VanAxen, Shawn (Irene) Fisher; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nephew, military family, and countless friends including his best friend of 30 years Jason Weber. Will was preceded in death by his father, William Francis VanAxen, Sr. and his maternal grandparents, Ralph and Beatrice Meyer.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with Funeral Services and Military Honors commencing at 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will be private at a later date. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to www.fightcolorectalcancer.org or your local VFW.

