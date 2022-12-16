William G. Berry

1981-2022
KENOSHA—William Berry, 41, of Kenosha passed away suddenly on Thursday December 8, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, with funeral services to follow on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Safe Harbor Humane Society would be appreciated.
Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943