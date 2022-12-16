William G. Berry

1981-2022

KENOSHA—William Berry, 41, of Kenosha passed away suddenly on Thursday December 8, 2022 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, with funeral services to follow on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Burial Green Ridge Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Safe Harbor Humane Society would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943