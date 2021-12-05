July 18, 1950 — Nov. 14, 2021

William Roger Dam, age 71, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Unity Point Health—Methodist Hospital in Peoria, IL.

Born on July 18, 1950 in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Frances (Leonetti) Dam.

Bill grew up attending local schools and graduated from Bradford High School – Class of 1969. Following graduation, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army. He was deployed to Germany for two years and was honorably discharged.

In 1979, he married the love of his life Norma Jean Caracciolo who preceded him in death on December 3, 2013. They shared a long and happy life.

He retired from J.I. Case and moved from Kenosha to Baraboo, where Bill resided until his death.

Bill was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to the casino. He greatly valued his church community and found peace in reading and studying the bible. Sharing the word of God brought him great joy.

He leaves behind his two brothers to cherish his loving memory, Harvey (Gudrun) Dam and Brian (Dinese) Dam. He also leaves behind many cousins, many nieces, and their respective families.

Two separate services have been scheduled to honor Bill’s life. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Living Hope Church, S3963 County Road BD in Baraboo, WI. A visitation for Bill will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

On Sunday, January 2, 2022, the family will host a Celebration of Bill’s Life at 2:00 p.m. at the Fireside Restaurant & Lounge, 2801 30th Avenue in Kenosha. Bill’s family and friends are encouraged to attend. Join Harvey and Brian for an afternoon of storytelling and reminiscing as together we share fond memories and celebrate Bill’s life.