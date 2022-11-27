Nov. 13, 1936—Nov. 19, 2022

BEACH PARK, IL—Wilma June Bartholomew, 86, of Beach Park, IL, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2022.

Wilma was born November 13, 1936 in Kootenai, ID to Elmer and Gladys Foster. She married Kenneth Richard Bartholomew on December 12, 1959 in Waukegan, IL. Wilma retired from Chrysler and was a member of UAW Local 72. In her free time Wilma enjoyed going to casinos.

She is survived by her daughters: Janice Clark, and Joyce Bartholomew; son-in-law, Ron Russell; grandchildren: Jason Clark, Janalee (John Brandon) Miller, Elise (Jake Kelly) Rivelli, Dayna Rivelli, Mike Russell, Ryan Russell, Lisa (Justin) Frost, and Lisa (Rich) Retzloff; great-grandchildren: Trinity, Caitlyn, Addison, Landon, Bear, Declan, Lexi, and Daisy; siblings, Troy Craig, Francis Charles Foster, and Sherron Garza; and sister-in-law, Ruby Foster.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father; husband, Kenneth Richard; significant other, Duane Lichtenburg; daughter, Julie Russell; step-son, Eric (Barbara) Lichtenberg; brother, Buddy Foster; sister, Sally Trail; and a brother-in-law, Joe Garza.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Community Christian Church, 1400 W. York House Road, Waukegan, IL.

Please visit www.congdonfuneralhome.com for the online guest book and a link to view the live stream of the memorial service.