KENOSHA—Yasue Roberts, 87 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Rolling Hills Manor, Zion, IL.

She was born February 1, 1935, in Mryazaki-Ken, Japan, the daughter of the late Yasusis and Kikue Murakami.

On August 19, 1954, she married James Roberts in Camp Zama, Japan and they settled in Kenosha, WI in 1963. James passed away in 1998. Yasue worked at Great Lakes Naval Base for 37 years before her retirement. She enjoyed traveling; she made a trip to Israel by herself, and she would also travel to Japan to visit her family. She loved cats and dogs, and flower gardening.

Survivors include her sons: William (Diana) Roberts of Kenosha, WI and Thomas (Sharon) Roberts of Port Washington, WI; seven grandchildren: Brian (Holly), Bradley (Sydney), Amanda (Kyle Moran), Christopher (Michelle), Thomas (Laura), Richard and Brian; seven great-grandchildren: Allen, Dashiell, Oliver, Banks, Francis, Shelby, and Savannah; brothers: Soichiro and Doijiro; and sisters: Miwaco and Tomiko.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m.–1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home. Chapel services and entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI at 2:00 p.m. Friday.

